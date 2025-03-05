Om Jha moves to Texas as Director, Global Media Capabilities at PepsiCo

New Delhi: Om Jha has been elevated to Director, Global Media Capabilities at PepsiCo, relocating to Texas, United States.

Previously, he served as Director, Media, Data, Marketing Capabilities, and Partnerships at PepsiCo India. He joined PepsiCo in 2019 as Head of Media and Partnerships.

Before PepsiCo, he was AVP, Customer Strategy at Disney Star and Senior Director, Strategy at GroupM.

He has also held roles at Airtel as Head of Business Planning and Consumer Insights and worked at KPMG and Idea Cellular in the past.