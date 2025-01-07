Okaya EV rebrands as OPG Mobility

New Delhi: Okaya EV has unveiled its new brand identity, OPG Mobility.

The brand will encompass two sub-brands: Ferrato, dedicated to premium electric motorcycles and scooters, and OTTOPG, focused on passenger and cargo three-wheelers.

At the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, OPG Mobility will launch its first product under the new branding and showcase its improved full range of electric vehicles. This includes existing models with enhanced product efficiency, now featuring the OPG Mobility logo. The company’s 40-year strong legacy in battery and electronics technology has positioned it as a key player in India’s electric mobility sector, offering a diverse portfolio of high-speed and low-speed electric scooters, premium electric bike, and passenger and cargo three-wheelers.

The new logo and colour palette feature black and green, two hues that embody the brand’s core values. Black, representing trust and sophistication, anchors the brand's commitment to reliability and innovation. Green, symbolising sustainability, reflects OPG Mobility’s dedication to eco-friendly solutions and a greener future. Together, these colours create a harmonious and dynamic logo that communicates OPG Mobility's vision of combining cutting-edge technology with environmental responsibility.

Anshul Gupta, Managing Director of OPG Mobility, said, "After years of leadership in the battery and electronics sector, we are excited to evolve from Okaya EV into OPG Mobility, a holistic provider of complete electric vehicle solutions. This rebranding isn’t just about a new name, it’s a strategic move to stay ahead in India’s rapidly evolving EV market. We understand the need to connect with today’s Indian consumers, and this new identity reflects our commitment to modern design, advanced technology, and a customer-first approach. Our new logo embodies our renewed energy and our desire to engage with a younger, tech-savvy audience."

He added, “The Bharat Mobility 2025 Expo is the perfect platform to unveil this new vision. We will launch our first product under the OPG Mobility brand and implement this visual transformation across our entire portfolio. This change will be reflected in every customer touchpoint, both virtual and physical, ensuring a consistent and engaging brand experience.”