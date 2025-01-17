Ogilvy India and Amazon co-create box beds at Maha Kumbh Mela

New Delhi: To address the need for comfort and rest during the Maha Kumbh, Ogilvy India has launched an initiative for Amazon India, where they will upcycle Amazon’s signature cardboard packaging boxes into portable beds, aiming to provide hours of comfortable sleep for attendees.

To ensure accessibility, these upcycled beds will be available at no cost to attendees.

Ogilvy and Amazon have worked closely with Maha Kumbh authorities, to identify key areas within the festival grounds where these Amazon beds will provide much-needed comfort. A significant portion of these beds will be allocated to the lost and found centre, where they will support those in distress, while some will be available to the general public. Additionally, some of these beds will be provided to the Kumbh Police Karmacharis and the Kumbh Hospital. The goal is for these beds to serve diverse needs and be available to as many attendees as possible, at the event.

“At Amazon India, innovation is at the heart of our mission to positively impact the communities we serve. Our association with the Maha Kumbh Mela emanates from this commitment. We strive to bring convenience, comfort and care to our customers every day through our iconic Amazon boxes, recognised by millions as a symbol of reliable service. By reimagining these boxes as beds, we saw an opportunity to address a real need for the event's attendees. It's not just about thinking outside the box – it's about transforming the box itself to make a tangible difference,” said Pragya Sharma, Director of Marketing at Amazon India.

Ogilvy has worked with a team of specialised fabricators to develop these innovative and sturdy beds. To ensure safety, these beds have been tested for wear and tear in the local environment, by a team of experts.

“Amazon is synonymous with delivering joy across India. And at the Maha Kumbh, we are doing the same by delivering comfort, to make the lives of attendees easy with Amazon box-beds. Nights at Maha Kumbh can get extremely cold, at Ogilvy, working closely with our specialised Activation team we decided to tackle this challenge with a unique innovation. Amazon’s familiar cardboard delivery boxes have been upcycled, compressed in layers, and have been re-engineered to create sturdy, yet comfortable beds,” said Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer - Ogilvy India.

After the event, Amazon India will responsibly dispose of the unusable beds while the usable beds will be donated to NGOs in the city.