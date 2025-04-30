Ogilvy and Asian Paints paint Instagram with poetry for National Poetry Writing Month 2025

Mumbai: To celebrate the National Poetry Writing Month (NaPoWriMo), Asian Paints, in collaboration with Ogilvy India, launched a series of social media posts that brought together the emotional power of poetry and the expressive potential of colours.

Through the month of April, Ogilvy created an original poem, crafted using shade names from the Asian Paints palette. These poems were posted across the brand’s digital platforms. From nostalgic verses to contemporary reflections, each post drew attention to a specific colour and its many shades - turning every shade into a story, and every story into a shade.

This creative effort not only highlighted the brand’s expansive range but also positioned Asian Paints as a connoisseur of emotion, culture, and self-expression — extending beyond décor into the realms of creativity and inspiration.

Sukesh Nayak, CCO, Ogilvy India, said, “Colours speak. Sometimes, they shout with joy, and sometimes, they whisper like poetry. With this NaPoWriMo initiative, we wanted to let each Asian Paints shade express itself through verse — subtle, evocative, and beautifully human. It’s a quiet celebration of creativity that lives on our walls and in our words.”