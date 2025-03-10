O Hi onboards Kartik Aaryan as brand ambassador

New Delhi: O Hi, a real-world social networking platform, has announced Kartik Aaryan as its brand ambassador.

The company has introduced social hubs, digital rooms and WUD (What You Doing?).

Aaryan said, “I’m thrilled to be part of this new-age social network that’s bringing people closer in the real world. O Hi isn’t just another app—it’s a movement that makes interactions spontaneous, fun, and meaningful. In a time when social connections often feel distant, O Hi is bridging the gap between online and ofﬂine in the coolest way possible, whether you're at a café, a pub, an airport, at home, or anywhere in between.”

Rupal Sharma, Co-Founder, O Hi, said, “Bringing Aaryan on board feels like the perfect match. He represents the youthful energy and authenticity that O Hi stands for. With check-Ins, digital rooms, and now WUD, we are shaping the future of social networking, where real-world connections matter the most.”

Adeeti Singh, Co-Founder, O Hi, added, “O Hi is built for the socially active, digitally savvy generation that craves meaningful conversations. Aaryan’s inﬂuence and belief in genuine interactions make him the ideal face of our brand. Together, we’re redeﬁning how people experience social networking.