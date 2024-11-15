Nutrela onboards Shilpa Shetty as Brand ambassador

New Delhi: Nutrela announced Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty as its new brand ambassador.

The brand has launched a 360-degree campaign encompassing Digital, Print, TV, Online and Outdoor media.

Shilpa, an actor, entrepreneur and fitness icon, embodies Nutrela's core values of health and nutrition, said Patanjali Foods in a statement.

The collaboration highlights Nutrela's versatility, showcasing its range of dishes as the ideal choice for Nutritious Lifestyle.

Sanjeev Asthana, CEO of Patanjali Foods, said, “Shilpa Shetty is a leading figure in health and wellness in India. Our brand ethos is perfectly aligned with Shilpa’s, making her the ideal face for Nutrela. Her deep-rooted passion for wellness complements our commitment to promoting a balanced, protein-rich diet. Shilpa’s influence will further elevate Nutrela’s mission, inspiring millions to embrace Nutrela Soya Nuggets as a vital part of their wholesome diet.”

Shilpa stated, “I am thrilled to join Nutrela’s remarkable journey. I believe Nutrela Soya Nuggets is an exceptional, protein-rich food that is not only nutritious but delicious too. I resonate with the brand’s commitment to promoting a nutritious lifestyle and making a positive impact on Indian households.”

Nutrela has rolled out an array of campaigns, recipes, and engaging content across platforms such as digital, print, TV, Online and outdoor media.

TVC ft. Shilpa Shetty: