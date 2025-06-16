Nucleus Software appoints Aabhinna Suresh Khare as Chief Marketing Officer

New Delhi: Nucleus Software has named Aabhinna Suresh Khare as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), tasking him with leading the company’s global marketing strategy, brand transformation, and stakeholder engagement.

With nearly two decades of experience across fintech, media, and consumer-tech sectors, Khare has previously held senior marketing roles at Bajaj Capital, BookMyForex, IndiaMart, Travel Triangle, and broadcasters Star and Zee. His past work has focused on aligning marketing with business growth and digital innovation.

Commenting on the appointment, Parag Bhise, CEO and Executive Director of Nucleus Software, said, "We are delighted to welcome Aabhinna to Nucleus Software’s leadership team. His deep expertise in modern marketing, combined with a strong understanding of technology, makes him a valuable addition as we accelerate our global growth. At Nucleus, we have always believed in building meaningful connections, with our customers, our people, and the industry. Aabhinna’s vision of AI-powered storytelling and purpose-led brand building aligns with our mission to deliver value with trust and innovation."

Khare is a gold medallist from MICA and an alumnus of NIT Raipur. He has also completed executive programmes in customer experience at ISB and in product and analytics at Reforge.

"We are at the edge of a paradigm shift where AI is not just transforming technology, but reshaping how we build trust, tell stories, and connect with people. At Nucleus, we’re uniquely positioned to lead this transformation with purpose and intelligence," said Khare.