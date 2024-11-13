NRAI invites marketing agencies to submit EOI for Shooting League of India

New Delhi: The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), the governing body for the sport of shooting in the country, has issued an invite to qualified commercial and marketing agents to submit an expression of interest (EOI) to drive the commercial growth and visibility of the inaugural edition of the Shooting League of India (SLI).

The first-ever franchise-based annual shooting professional league is slated to be launched in 2025 and will feature 6-8 franchise teams from across India.

Interested and qualified agencies can find details of the EOI along with the scope of work at the NRAI website at www.thenrai.in, and can make their submissions by November 25, 2024.

The selected agency will play a crucial role in revenue generation, sponsorship acquisition, and audience engagement for the league.

Speaking on the highly anticipated league, NRAI President Kalikesh Narayana Singh Deo said, “We are marching ahead in full steam with our plans to build an innovative landscape for shooting in India. The sport has found a new lease of life in the country and around the globe after the success at the Paris Olympics. The time is ripe for businesses to invest in the sport and view it as a viable long-term commercial opportunity. We are eager to partner with like-minded marketing and commercial ventures who can align with our vision and help us achieve our mission to revolutionise the sport.”

The first season of SLI will feature six shooting disciplines: 10M Pistol, 25M Pistol, 10M Rifle, 50M 3P Rifle, Trap, and Skeet. Both Men and Women shooters are expected to participate in the league across multiple disciplines.

The League was announced by NRAI in October following unanimous approval by the governing body and has also received an in-principle approval from ISSF. The decision came at the back of the successful hosting of the ISSF World Cup 2024 in New Delhi in October and the announcement that India will also be hosting the Junior Shooting World Cup next year.