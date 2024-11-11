NPCI unveils brand positioning ‘Always Forward’

New Delhi: The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) announced the launch of its new brand positioning, ‘Always Forward,’

NPCI’s new positioning highlights its belief that digital financial transactions are key drivers of individual and national progress, empowering millions to move forward, one transaction at a time.

For over a decade, NPCI has led India’s digital payment revolution with innovations like UPI, IMPS, RuPay, BHIM, AePS and NETC FASTag among others.

At the heart of the ‘Always Forward’ positioning is India’s evolution into a ‘striver’s economy,’ where millions of individuals are motivated to seek continuous progress, investing time and resources to achieve their goals.

Ramesh Yadav, Chief of Marketing, NPCI, said, “’Always Forward’ will resonate with the inner striver in everyone, who aspires for a brighter future and leverages technology to advance it. This positioning reflects our dedication to making financial transactions not only easy and secure but also a catalyst for personal and national progress. NPCI’s ‘Always Forward’ is a celebration of progress, innovation, and the transformative power of digital payments to shape India’s future.”

As part of this initiative, NPCI is launching its brand campaign under the same name. The campaign will feature creatives across print, digital, ambient media, and cinema.