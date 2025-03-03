NP Digital India appoints Venkata Gavaskar Dontha as Head of Digital Operations

New Delhi: NP Digital India, a creative digital marketing agency, announced the appointment of Venkata Gavaskar Dontha as its new Head of Digital Operations.

Dontha has 17 years of experience in performance marketing and digital strategy. He will oversee client retention, revenue growth, and the development of products and solutions tailored to the Indian market.

Dontha has previously worked at iProspect India, where he served as Head of Performance Practice, overseeing performance media, SEO, social media, and analytics.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dontha to our leadership team. His remarkable expertise will be key to our strategy of integrating technology-driven digital services and SEO, enabling us to deliver global products in the Indian market. In fact, over the last couple of months, we have strategically onboarded two leadership positions to strengthen our executive team and accelerate our growth. This is just the beginning of a transformative phase for NP Digital India,” said Prady, CEO and Co-Founder, NP Digital India.

Dontha said, "I have always admired the digital marketing insights of Neil Patel. Now, joining NP Digital India gives me a unique opportunity to both learn and apply my existing experience within a company that embodies an innovative, ahead-of-the-curve approach. I’m excited to transform digital challenges into creative, performance-driven solutions for our clients."