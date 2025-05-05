Novotel Goa Resort & Spa and Novotel Goa Candolim appoint Tanya Viegas as Director of Sales & Marketing

New Delhi: Novotel Goa Resort and Spa and Novotel Goa Candolim have announced the appointment of Tanya Viegas as Director of Sales and Marketing.

In her new role, Viegas will be responsible for driving commercial strategy for the Novotel Candolim Complex.

Viegas has 17+ years of experience in the hospitality industry with a focus on sales strategy, brand positioning, digital outreach, and customer engagement.

Prior to joining Novotel, she held the position of Multi-Property Director of Sales and Marketing for Le Meridien Goa, Calangute and Courtyard by Marriott Goa Colva.

Viegas holds a BA (Hons) degree in Hotel Management from the Institute of Hotel Management (IHM), Aurangabad as well as a Bachelor of Business Administration degree.

Sachin Maheshwary, General Manager, Novotel Goa Resorts and Spa and Novotel Goa Candolim, said, "Viegas brings with her a remarkable blend of strategic insight, industry expertise, and people-first leadership. Her understanding of both the market and the nuances of hospitality makes her an invaluable addition to our leadership team. We are confident that her vision will further elevate the position of both our properties and lead us into an exciting new chapter of growth."

Viegas said, “I’m truly excited to join the Novotel family. I look forward to building stronger stakeholder relationships, growing and strengthening our MICE and leisure positioning, and enhancing brand visibility through innovative and collaborative partnerships.”