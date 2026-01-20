Nothing drops a new logo, leaves fans divided and Jaguar trending!

New Delhi: Nothing has confirmed a major brand identity redesign with a new logo, shared through a post on X. The teaser signals a clear move away from the pixel-style visual identity that has defined the brand since its launch. Alongside the reveal, the company added the tagline, “Getting ready to make history,” paired with two monochrome images showcasing what appears to be a refreshed wordmark.

GETTING READY TO MAKE HISTORY pic.twitter.com/cnvnQitego — Nothing (@nothing) January 19, 2026

The teaser visuals suggest a cleaner, more conventional typographic direction, replacing Nothing’s signature dot-matrix and pixel-inspired look with something more minimal and mainstream. However, the company has not offered any official explanation, nor confirmed whether the update is limited to the logo or part of a larger brand refresh.

However, the internet was quick to notice similarities between Nothing’s newly teased logo and Jaguar’s branding, triggering a flood of comparisons and online debate.

You hired Jaguar Guy pic.twitter.com/JzPnnKagdd — Dhaval (Investment Books) (@InvestmentBook1) January 20, 2026

While some users view the shift as a natural evolution as the company expands globally, others fear that moving away from the pixel-style identity could dilute what made Nothing so instantly recognizable. Many also pointed out that the new branding looks strikingly similar to Jaguar’s latest logo.

When Nothing Poked Fun at Jaguar

Earlier in 2024, smartphone maker took a playful dig at Jaguar’s rebranding campaign, poking fun at the automaker’s new tagline, “Copy Nothing.”

Jaguar, the Tata-owned luxury car brand rolled out a refreshed identity featuring a new logo, updated fonts, and slogans such as “Create Exuberant” and “Live Vivid,” as part of its push toward an all-electric future. While the redesign was meant to signal a bold new era, it drew mixed reactions online, with many users debating the new look and messaging.

Nothing quickly jumped into the conversation with its trademark humour. The company temporarily updated its social media logo to mimic Jaguar’s new typography and even changed its X bio to “Copy Jaguar.” To drive the point home, Nothing posted a side-by-side comparison of its X profile alongside Jaguar’s, making the parody impossible to miss.