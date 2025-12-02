Nothing appoints Charlie Smith as Chief Brand Officer

New Delhi: Nothing has appointed Charlie Smith, currently Chief Marketing & Communications Officer at Loewe, as its Chief Brand Officer.

He will take up the role in January and report to co-founder and Chief Executive Carl Pei. Smith will be part of the company’s executive team and oversee global brand, image, marketing, communications and store design.

Pei said, “Charlie has worked at the intersection of luxury, creativity and technology, building Loewe into one of the most culturally relevant brands amongst Gen Z in the world. Our vision is to create the most loved tech company for the next generation, and there’s nobody better placed than Charlie to help Nothing redefine what's possible in consumer technology.”

Smith has led Loewe through a period of significant growth, during which the brand was named Lyst’s hottest brand in Q2 of 2023 and 2024, and Q1 of 2025. His tenure included collaborations with Studio Ghibli, On Running and ceramic duo Suna Fujita, as well as Loewe’s viral TikTok strategy.

He also oversaw high-profile partnerships that involved dressing Rihanna at the Super Bowl and Beyoncé on her world tour, and campaigns featuring Dame Maggie Smith, Sir Anthony Hopkins and Daniel Craig. Smith has been recognised in Forbes’ lists of the most entrepreneurial and most influential CMOs globally in 2025.

Reflecting on his time at Loewe, Smith said, “Over the last 7 years, I've been fortunate to work with Jonathan Anderson, Pascale Lepoivre, and a fantastic team at Loewe. A great new era has begun under Jack and Lazaro, and while my chapter draws to a close, the brand will continue to go from strength to strength.

“I can’t wait to join Nothing and another visionary, Carl Pei. I look forward to working with him to challenge the status quo and establish a brighter future for technology. I’m excited about moving from one creative, fast growing company to another, and the challenge of taking what I have learned from luxury fashion and applying it to consumer tech. Nothing has a mission that really resonates with me, which is that technology should be fun, should connect us to culture and enable us to live our lives to the fullest, rather than distracting us.”

Smith will join Nothing in January.