Nordgreen onboards Harnaaz Sandhu as brand ambassador

Delhi: Nordgreen, the Danish watch brand, has announced the appointment of Harnaaz Sandhu, former Miss Universe, as its new brand ambassador. Through this partnership, Nordgreen aims to deeply connect with the aspirational spirit of India.

Riveram India is the exclusive distributor for Nordgreen watches in India. Sana Khan, co-founder of Riveram India, stated, "We are excited to have Harnaaz Sandhu on board, who made our country proud by winning the Miss Universe title in 2021. Her journey mirrors our brand's values of resilience, grace, and the power of dreams. We believe this synergy will inspire many to embrace their unique stories and strive for greatness."

Sandhu expressed, "I am thrilled to partner with Nordgreen, a brand that beautifully combines Scandinavian elegance with a commitment to respect and responsibility for future generations. Their dedication to quality craftsmanship and social responsibility resonates deeply with me. Together, we aim to inspire others to embrace a mindful lifestyle, where every moment is cherished and every choice makes a difference.”

Rishu Bartaria, Head of Talent, shared, "We are thrilled to announce our partnership with this esteemed Danish watch brand for Harnaaz Sandhu. Their elegance and dedication to craftsmanship perfectly align with Harnaaz's values and our agency's commitment to excellence. This collaboration celebrates sophistication and style, and we look forward to creating memorable moments together."