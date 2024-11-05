Noel Tata joins Tata Sons Board

New Delhi: Noel Tata has been appointed to the board of Tata Sons.

This development marks the first time in over a decade that a member of the Tata family will serve on both the boards of Tata Trusts and Tata Sons simultaneously, a position last held by Ratan Tata before the separation of these roles in 2022.

Tata Trusts holds a 66% stake in Tata Sons and appoints one-third of its board members, who are granted special veto powers.

The appointment comes at a time when the Tata Group is diversifying into new ventures, including semiconductors, airlines, e-commerce, and financial services, alongside its traditional strongholds like Tata Consultancy Services, Taj Hotels, and Jaguar Land Rover.

Noel Tata will not assume the chairmanship of Tata Sons, a position held by N Chandrasekaran, due to regulations set in 2022 that prevent such dual chairmanship. This arrangement aims to maintain a clear division of responsibilities between the business operations and the group's charitable endeavours.