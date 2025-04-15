Nodwin Gaming appoints Shefali Johnson as Comic Con India’s CEO

New Delhi: Comic Con India has appointed Shefali Johnson as the new CEO. She is taking over from the core team.

Founder Jatin Varma, who has led the brand since its inception alongside Co-Founder Karan Kalra and Event Director Sonal Varma, will be stepping back from day-to-day operations.

The three will continue to support the company’s long-term vision in an advisory capacity.

As a member of Nodwin Gaming’s core leadership team, Johnson has spearheaded several of its flagship live IPs over the years — including DreamHack India, BGMS, and the Cosplay vertical and championships.

In January 2024, Nodwin Gaming acquired 100% ownership of Comic Con India at a Rs 55 crore valuation. Since the acquisition, Comic Con India expanded in 3 new cities — Kolkata, Ahmedabad, and Pune.

Jatin said, “Bringing Comic Con to India and watching it evolve into a cultural movement has been a lifetime honour. What began as a dream is now a vibrant platform for fans, creators, and brands across the country. Kalra, Sonal, and I are incredibly proud of what we’ve built and we leave knowing that Comic Con India is in great hands with Nodwin Gaming. Johnson brings the perfect blend of vision, experience, and drive to take our labour of love to a greater scale. We look forward to supporting her and the team in an advisory capacity as they shape the future of fandom in India across cities”

Johnson added, “Stepping into this role is both a privilege and a responsibility. Jatin, Kalra and Sonal have built something truly iconic, and I’m honoured to carry their vision forward. Comic Con India, at its core, has always been about uniting fans, creators, and brands in an immersive way, and that will never change. What will evolve is the scale — we plan to grow this platform into newer cities, introduce newer formats, and create experiences that are more inclusive, dynamic, and reflective of India’s evolving pop culture identity. The road ahead is filled with possibilities, and we can’t wait to deliver even more unforgettable editions to our fans.”

Akshat Rathee, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Nodwin Gaming, said, "We’re incredibly excited to have Johnson step in as the new CEO of Comic Con India. She’s been a key part of the NODWIN journey and brings the right mix of leadership, vision, and passion to take Comic Con India into its next chapter. As the original core team moves into advisory roles, we’re staying true to our commitment of growing fan culture across the country. With Johnson at the helm, we’re looking forward to building on everything we’ve created so far—expanding our reach, deepening fan engagement, and continuing to celebrate the communities that make Comic Con what it is."