Nodwin Gaming appoints Atin Suri as Global Head of Experiential Marketing

New Delhi: Nodwin Gaming, an esports company, has announced the appointment of Atin Suri as Global Head of Experiential Marketing. Suri will be responsible for leading Nodwin Gaming’s worldwide expansion efforts in experiential marketing and continued growth while handling the company’s white-label events and activations.

Suri has previously collaborated with Akshat Rathee, Co-founder and Managing Director of Nodwin Gaming, on Dew Arena, an Indian offline gaming championship. They also brought DreamHack, a global gaming festival to India. Suri has also played a role in organising major esports events with the Nodwin Gaming team in India including ESL One, PUBG Club Open and PMPL South Asia.

Before joining Nodwin, Suri founded The Experiential Hub, an agency known for crafting brand events and activations.

Rathee said, “Having worked with Atin on previous projects, we have always admired his ability to bring fresh and bold ideas to the table. His passion for tech-driven, experiential events makes him the perfect fit for our vision of creating unforgettable gaming experiences globally.”