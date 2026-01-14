New Delhi: Quick-commerce platform Blinkit has revised its branding to remove references to its 10-minute delivery promise, changing its tagline from “10,000 plus products delivered in 10 minutes” to “30,000 plus products delivered at your doorstep”.

The update prompted a clarification from its parent company, Eternal, following queries from stock exchanges and reports suggesting that quick-commerce platforms were discontinuing ultra-fast delivery guarantees.

In a regulatory filing issued on Tuesday, Eternal said the branding change would not affect Blinkit’s operations or financial outlook. “Specifically with respect to our quick commerce business Blinkit, there is no change in business model that could have any material impact on the company,” the filing said.

The clarification followed reports that led to speculation around share price movement during afternoon trade. Addressing this, Eternal said there had been no unusual activity in its stock. “We would like to bring to your notice that since the publishing of this article at 3 pm, there has been no sharp share price movement in Eternal,” the company said.

The branding update comes amid ongoing discussions between quick-commerce platforms and the Union labour ministry, led by Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, on delivery timelines and the safety of gig workers. The talks have centred on concerns that rigid, time-bound delivery promises increase pressure on delivery partners, leading platforms to reconsider how delivery speed is communicated.

Other quick-commerce players, including Zepto and Swiggy Instamart, have also assured the government that they will remove explicit 10-minute delivery guarantees from their platforms, following directions to avoid fixed, speed-based assurances.