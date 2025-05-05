NLB Services launches marketing & employer branding firm BrandPipal

New Delhi: NLB Services, a global technology and digital talent solutions provider, on Monday launched a full-service marketing and employer branding firm, BrandPipal, with a revenue target of $ 25 million in the next five years.

This marks NLB Services' foray beyond its talent and workforce solutions into the high-growth Martech (marketing technology) and branding ecosystem, driven by the evolving needs of its global clientele.

BrandPipal will operate as a standalone business unit offering integrated marketing services across global capability centres (GCC), business-to-business (B2B) enterprises, direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands and technology startups among others.

"The launch of BrandPipal is a reflection of our long-term vision to evolve as a full-spectrum business solutions partner. As GenAI and automation reshape the business landscape, there's a growing need to combine data-backed decision-making with creative storytelling. BrandPipal will enable our clients to lead with purpose, differentiate meaningfully, and build scalable, authentic brands," said Sachin Alug, CEO, NLB Services.

"Today, marketing is one of the critical domains with the onus of blending the right amount of technology and human prowess. At BrandPipal, our mission is to leverage this blend from our years of industry experience and help companies tell their true story, gain new markets, attract the right talent, build profitably and help create engaged workplaces where people want to stay and grow," says Ashima Kakar, Co-Founder, BrandPipal.

BrandPipal plans to tap into 1800+ existing and 400 upcoming GCCs opportunities, B2B Enterprises, MSMEs in North America and the LATAM region, and other key markets.

The business will cater to sector-specific needs, including go-to-marketing strategy, employer branding, performance marketing, online reputation management, influencer marketing, and creative and visual design solutions.