Nivea India appoints Srikanth Iyer as New Sales Director

New Delhi: Nivea India has appointed Srikanth Iyer as its new Sales Director, effective December 13, 2024.

He has over 16 years of experience in general management, sales leadership, and operations.

In his previous role as Sales Director at Kimberly-Clark India, Iyer led route-to-market transformations, implemented alternate distribution models, and partnered on product innovation.

At Nivea India, Iyer will spearhead sales strategies, strengthen distribution networks, and enhance market presence.

Geetika Mehta, Managing Director of Nivea India, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Srikanth Iyer to our leadership team. With his strategic mindset and vast expertise in sales, we are confident that he will lead NIVEA India to new heights. Srikanth’s ability to build high-performing teams and deliver sustainable growth aligns perfectly with our vision for the brand. His leadership will be pivotal as we continue to strengthen our consumer connections and drive market expansion.”

Iyer added, “I am deeply honoured to join NIVEA India, a brand synonymous with trust and excellence in skincare. NIVEA’s commitment to quality and innovation resonates with me, and I am excited to contribute to its legacy by enhancing its distribution reach and market presence. I look forward to working alongside a talented team to shape the next phase of NIVEA’s success in India."

Iyer’s career includes leadership roles at The Himalaya Wellness Company in Bangladesh, where he led cross-functional teams to establish local manufacturing, boost market penetration, and achieve significant market share gain. He has also held senior roles at Mondelez and PepsiCo, excelling in sales, customer marketing, and operations.