Nivea India appoints Shweta Dalal as its marketing director

Delhi: Nivea India has appointed Shweta Dalal as its new Marketing Director, effective September 30, 2024. Dalal brings 16 years of extensive expertise across leading global brands at Unilever and L'Oréal. In her previous role as Global Brand Director for Lux - South Asia, Africa, and Global Bars, she played a key role in driving brand growth and innovation.

In her new role, Dalal will oversee Nivea India's marketing strategy, with a focus on strengthening the brand's presence in the Indian market.

Commenting on the appointment, Geetika Mehta, Managing Director of Nivea India, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Shweta Dalal to our leadership team. Her impressive experience in brand building and marketing, along with her deep consumer insights across diverse markets, makes her the perfect leader for Nivea India's marketing. Shweta's strategic vision and consumer-centric approach are exactly what we need to continue our growth in an ever-evolving market."

Dalal added, "I am excited to join Nivea India, a brand trusted by millions for its excellence in skincare. I am passionate about cultivating a consumer centric culture that prioritizes the needs and preferences of our consumers. I look forward to bringing my experience in brand growth and consumer understanding to help Nivea continue its legacy of innovation and care. Together, we will ensure that Nivea remains the preferred choice for Indian consumers, while staying aligned with the brand's global values."

Prior to joining Nivea India, Dalal held leadership roles at Unilever and L'Oréal.