Nivea India appoints Akshay Kawale as Business Unit Head – Derma

New Delhi: Nivea India appointed Akshay Kawale as Business Unit Head – Derma, effective April 3, 2025.

Kawale has 16+ years of experience across organisations including Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Abbott, GSK, and L’Oréal.

Most recently, he served as Business Head – Cosmetology at Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, where he helped to build and scale skincare-led business strategies.

In his new role, Kawale will be responsible for leading the Derma business unit for Eucerin in India.

Geetika Mehta, Managing Director, Nivea India, commented, "We are delighted to welcome Kawale to the India leadership team. His deep understanding of the derma category, combined with his ability to drive business transformation, will be instrumental as we expand Eucerin’s footprint in India. His consumer-first approach and sharp strategic acumen are exactly what we need to power the next phase of our growth."

Kawale said, "I’m truly excited to be a part of Eucerin—a brand globally known for its dermatological expertise and trust. I look forward to contributing meaningfully to its growth in India, while staying true to the values that make the brand a pioneer in skincare science and care."