Niva Bupa elevates Nimish Agrawal to Director of Digital Business and CMO

New Delhi: Niva Bupa has promoted Nimish Agrawal to the role of Director of Digital Business Unit and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), effective immediately.

Agrawal, who joined Niva Bupa in June 2021 as Senior Vice-President and Head of Marketing and Digital Sales, has been instrumental in boosting the company’s brand visibility and market penetration.

He was promoted to Executive Vice-President and CMO role in May 2023. Now, in his expanded role, Agrawal will oversee both the marketing initiatives and the Digital Business Unit, a key growth channel for Niva Bupa, according to a company statement.

With over two decades of experience in marketing and digital strategy, Agrawal brings expertise from previous roles at Naukri.com, AkzoNobel, and Britannia.