Nitin Bhandari to lead PepsiCo India's beverages business as George Kovoor retires

New Delhi: PepsiCo India has appointed Nitin Bhandari as the new Vice-President and General Manager for India and South Asia Beverages, effective immediately.

Based in Gurugram, Haryana, Bhandari will spearhead PepsiCo’s beverage operations in the region.

Bhandari has stepped into the shoes of George Kovoor, who has held the position of Senior Vice-President and General Manager for India Beverages and is set to retire on March 31, 2025.

Bhandari brings to his new role an extensive background in leadership within the food and beverage industry, having served PepsiCo in various capacities over the years. His previous role as Senior Director and General Manager for the Philippines, Malaysia, and Singapore has equipped him with a deep understanding of diverse markets and consumer behaviours.

Bhandari's experience also includes working as the Vice-President and Chief Growth Officer for PepsiCo India, where he focused on the foods and beverages business across India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Nepal.

Bhandari’s mandate will include innovating product offerings, enhancing distribution channels, and ensuring sustainable business practices that align with PepsiCo's global commitment to performance with purpose.

Bhandari wrote on LinkedIn, “Excited to lead our beverages business in India & South Asia. Grateful to Eugene Willemsen & Jagrut Kotecha for this opportunity, and deeply appreciative of George Kovoor's leadership over the last three years to set such a strong foundation for this business. Looking forward to partnering with our incredible team and bottling partners to unlock potential and create meaningful value for our consumers, communities and stakeholders in this vibrant region.”