Nitika Khanna joins Sarovar Hotels as Director of Marketing & Communications

New Delhi: Sarovar Hotels announced the appointment of Nitika Khanna as Director of Marketing & Communications.

Khanna has experience in brand management, strategic partnerships, and digital marketing.

She has previously worked with brands such as Yatra, FCB ULKA, Euro RSCG, UTV, and ORG-Marg.

Akshay Thusoo, Senior Vice-President – Commercial, Sarovar Hotels, said, "We are delighted to have Nitika join us at Sarovar Hotels. Her leadership and deep understanding of marketing and communications will play a crucial role in shaping our brand narrative and fostering meaningful stakeholder connections. We look forward to her valuable contributions."