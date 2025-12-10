New Delhi: Nippon Paint India, part of Japan’s Nippon Paint Holdings-owned NIPSEA Group, has appointed Sharad Malhotra as Managing Director, effective December 1, 2025. He becomes the first Indian to hold the role.

Malhotra succeeds Jon Tan and will report to Group CEO Wee Siew Kim, the company said. In his new position, he will oversee the strategic direction of the India Group while continuing to lead Nippon Paint’s global automotive aftermarket business, a vertical he has managed since its inception.

“Sharad has successfully led and charted a strong growth path for our auto refinish business globally, while being based in India. His proven ability to deliver results, deep understanding of our business, and commitment to excellence make him ideally suited to lead our India operations through the next phase of growth,” Nippon Paint Holdings Co-President Group CEO, NIPSEA Group, Wee Siew Kim said.

The company described India as a significant market due to its young population, economic expansion, and large consumer base, noting that a supportive business environment, skilled talent and infrastructure development contribute to its focus on the country.