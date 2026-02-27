New Delhi: Nikita Kandhari has taken on an expanded role at Prime Video & Amazon MGM Studios, leading content marketing for the Hindi slate, covering original series, movies and licensed titles.

Reflecting on her new responsibilities, Kandhari said on LinkedIn, “The past year has been an intense period of learning, across building new IPs, shaping campaigns, and working more closely than ever with cross-functional teams. I’m grateful for the trust, mentorship, and collaboration that made that growth possible.” She added, “I’m looking forward to continuing to build thoughtful, audience-first campaigns for the stories we truly believe in.”

Kandhari brings extensive experience in content marketing across streaming platforms and media companies. She has previously held roles at Netflix, Hotstar, and Unilever, where she led integrated marketing campaigns for film, series and sports content. Earlier in her career, she managed brand portfolios at Ogilvy & Mather and worked as a research analyst at The Nielsen Company.