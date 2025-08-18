Nikhil Kamath invests Rs 137.5 crore in Goldi Solar

New Delhi: Entrepreneur and investor Nikhil Kamath has invested Rs 137.5 crore in Goldi Solar, the solar PV module manufacturing company.

"Renewable energy in India is a massive sector, and there is an equally massive opportunity to build global-scale companies right here on our home ground. It is imperative that we back these companies to accelerate the country’s clean energy transition,” said Nikhil Kamath.

The investment comes amid rapid growth in domestic solar demand, supported by government targets of 280 GW of solar power by 2030, import duties on foreign modules, and incentives for local manufacturers under the Production Linked Incentive scheme.