Nike and Sisters in Sweat announce long-term collaboration

New Delhi: Nike has entered into a multi-year partnership with Sisters in Sweat (SIS), a women-only sports and wellness community in India, to expand opportunities for women to participate in sport and movement.

The announcement follows Nike’s After Dark Tour, a global race series which included the largest women’s 10k event held in India.

“Sisters in Sweat is a shining example of the power of women coming together through sport,” said Tarundeep Singh, General Manager, Nike India. “At Nike, we’re committed to fuelling continued movement, joy and community for women across India, and we are proud to partner with Sisters in Sweat to help make that vision real, and move the world forward through the power of sport.”

Under the partnership, Nike will support Sisters in Sweat’s upcoming initiatives across multiple cities with footwear, apparel and access to sport expertise. Activities will begin with a multi-city football tournament designed to bring more women into sport.

“This partnership feels like a full-circle moment,” said Swetha Subbiah, SIS co-founder and long-time Nike ambassador. “I’ve been a Nike trainer for over a decade, and to now build something this meaningful with them, something that reaches thousands of women across India, is incredibly special. We’re building a powerful, active community of women who are taking ownership of their space in sport.”