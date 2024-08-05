NIIT appoints Anshumaan Prasad as marketing head

Delhi: NIIT has announced the appointment of Anshumaan Prasad as its new Head of Marketing. In his role, will lead NIIT’s marketing strategy and initiatives, aimed at driving growth and enhancing the brand’s presence in the industry.

Prasad comes with more than 13 years of experience across FMCG, FMCD, and Tech sectors, having worked with organizations such as HUL and Amazon.

Commenting on the appointment, Pankaj Jathar, Chief Executive Officer, NIIT, stated, "We are thrilled to welcome Anshumaan to the NIIT family. His exceptional track record in driving transformative marketing strategies, combined with his strategic acumen, positions him perfectly to lead NIIT's growth initiatives.”

Prasad was a Senior Brand Manager at Amazon India where he led the mass-marketing initiatives for Amazon Prime membership and Amazon Specials.

While expressing his enthusiasm about joining NIIT, Prasad said, "I am honored to join NIIT as the Head of Marketing. I look forward to collaborating with the team to harness the latest trends in marketing and technology to not only strengthen brand’s market position but also drive NIIT towards even greater success in the dynamic landscape of skills and talent development.’’