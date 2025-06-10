Nihilent launches AI-powered emotion detection engine ‘Emoscape’

New Delhi: Nihilent Labs has announced the launch of Emoscape, an AI-powered emotion detection engine that offers real-time emotional insights.

Developed in India and deeply inspired by the ancient Indian treatise Natyashastra, Emoscape boasts a 98% accuracy rate in emotion recognition, positioning itself as a global innovation in the emerging Emotion AI space.

By detecting real-time emotional reactions to content, Emoscape allows brands to fine-tune messaging, optimise targeting, and deepen audience engagement. Marketers can harness this technology to develop emotionally intelligent campaigns that resonate on a subconscious level, boosting both impact and brand loyalty.

Emoscape uses advanced 3D motion capture and proprietary AI algorithms to non-invasively detect and interpret human emotions using just a standard camera. The tool has broad applications across advertising, marketing, healthcare, education, retail, sports, and workplace wellness

LC Singh, Founder of Nihilent, remarked, “Technology should serve a higher human purpose. With Emoscape, we introduce AI that respects the emotional core of human interaction. By merging classical Indian emotional theory with AI innovation, we offer industries new ways to engage with human emotions—bringing clarity, empathy, and awareness into everything from healthcare to corporate wellness.”