NGT seeks response from pollution boards over plastic use by gutkha, pan masala makers

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued notices to key pollution control authorities after a petition alleged widespread violations of the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016, by manufacturers of gutkha, pan masala, and other tobacco products, according to ANI.

The petition, filed by The Citizens Foundation, claims that several companies continue to package their products in plastic sachets and other prohibited polymer materials, in contravention of statutory environmental regulations.

A bench comprising Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel has sought detailed responses from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC). The matter has been listed for further hearing on 26 September 2025, according to ANI.

The plea highlights CPCB directives issued in October 2021 under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, which had instructed manufacturers to switch to sustainable alternatives, outline compliance timelines, and pay environmental compensation with interest for any delays. The petitioner argues that action against at least 25 manufacturers named in the CPCB’s notice has not been effectively enforced.

Rules 4(f) and 4(i) of the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016, prohibit the use of plastic sachets and multilayered plastic packaging for gutkha and pan masala. According to the report, CPCB enforcement guidelines state that non-compliance may result in factory closures, seizure of goods, and fines ranging between Rs 5,000 and Rs 20,000 per tonne of plastic used.

A CPCB report from January 2021, cited in the petition, outlines enforcement protocols under the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) framework. It notes that delays in environmental compensation payments may attract annual interest between 12% and 24%. In cases where payments are overdue by more than three months, defaulters may face criminal prosecution.

The Tribunal has also directed the petitioner to serve notices to the remaining respondents and submit an affidavit of service one week ahead of the next hearing.