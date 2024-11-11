NGO Arpan’s latest campaign boldly holds child abusers accountable

New Delhi: This sixth edition of Child Safety Week marks a pivotal moment in Arpan’s fight against child sexual abuse. This is India’s first large-scale campaign directly addressing child sexual abusers, which sends a powerful message: Stop Right Now Or Get Caught! India’s children are #ProtectedByPOCSO.

Arpan is an NGO focused on child sexual abuse. Led by Arpan, this campaign aims to boldly hold abusers accountable and ensure they know they cannot escape justice.

Launching during Child Safety Week (November 14-20), the campaign will roll out at scale, with Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), and Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) partnering with the NGO to amplify the message across public transport.

The campaign will also be promoted through movie theatres, OTT platforms, hoardings, schools, and social media. Let’s unite to create a safer India for our children.