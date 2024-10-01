Neysa appoints Sujit Janardanan as Chief Marketing Officer

Delhi: Neysa announced the appointment of Sujit Janardanan as its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

Janardanan brings over 24 years of experience in strategic B2B marketing to Neysa. In his new role, Janardanan will oversee Neysa's global marketing strategy, focusing on brand development, customer engagement, and strategic partnerships. He will lead initiatives in product marketing, branding, and go-to-market strategies as the company expands into new regions.

Previously, Janardanan served as the CMO at Cropin Technology, where he led the company's marketing efforts in evangelising AI-powered digital transformation in the agriculture sector. He also worked at Google Cloud India.

Speaking about this, Sharad Sanghi, CEO and Co-founder of Neysa, said, "Sujit brings a unique blend of experience in building and executing marketing strategies for cutting-edge technologies and building brands that resonate with customers across sectors and markets. His vision and leadership will be critical in enabling Neysa to fulfill its commitment to democratize AI adoption globally. We are excited to have Sujit lead our marketing efforts as we continue expanding into new markets and sectors."

"I am excited to join Neysa at a time when AI is reshaping industries and redefining how businesses operate," said Janardanan. "Neysa's commitment to making AI accessible and scalable for organizations of all sizes resonates with my own passion for leveraging technology to drive growth and innovation. At Neysa, we are trying to build a home for AI, so ensuring that the world learns about Neysa and its unique approach to enabling AI adoption is what I look forward to the most."