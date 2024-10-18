Nexus Hyderabad Mall grants exclusive naming right to Continental Coffee for food court

New Delhi: Nexus Hyderabad Mall has announced a partnership with Platinum Outdoor for Continental Coffee, a brand of CCL Products (India), granting them exclusive naming rights to the food court.

The collaboration is a strategy towards integrating experiential marketing with traditional retail. The partnership will allow Continental Coffee to capitalise on the mall's footfall, offering an opportunity to reach a wider customer base and create a lasting recall.

This partnership also allows Continental Coffee to additionally launch a coffee-themed experience store offering an immersive space for coffee enthusiasts. Mall visitors will be greeted by a novel entry arch created with close to 100 kilograms of real coffee beans, complemented with coffee aroma dispensers.

Visitors can indulge in tasting sessions, interactive displays and exclusive product offerings. This flagship space will also feature a photo booth shaped like a coffee cup for visitors to capture and share moments on social media.

Dipankar Sanyal, CEO, Platinum Outdoor & MRP, said, “We are thrilled to be part of this innovative campaign, showcasing the synergy between experiential marketing and retail. Partnering with Nexus Hyderabad for Continental Coffee allowed us to push the boundaries by integrating sensory elements like aroma and visual storytelling, turning footfall into meaningful engagement. We believe this initiative will inspire more brands to explore creative collaborations that not only boost visibility but also deepen customer connections.”