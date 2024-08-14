New friendship in town: meet Coca-Cola Oreo drinks and cookies!

New Delhi: A pair of limited-time-only products — Coca‑Cola Oreo Zero Sugar and Oreo Coca-Cola Sandwich Cookie — leverage the brands’ tastes and iconography. Both sport a black-and-white packaging design that remains true to the two brands’ personalities while embracing creative elements like Oreo cookie embossments and stacked Coca‑Cola bottles.

The exclusive offerings are the latest drops from the global Coca‑Cola Creations platform.

The Oreo Coca-Cola Sandwich Cookie features two chocolate basecakes paired with a Coca‑Cola taste, embossed with Coca‑Cola designs, with a white-colored creme and studded with red edible glitter. Coca‑Cola Oreo Zero Sugar features a Coca‑Cola taste with flavourful, Oreo cookie-inspired hints.

“We took careful steps to ensure we delivered the Oreo experience in a Coca‑Cola, and vice versa,” said Oana Vlad, Global VP, Brand Strategy at The Coca‑Cola Company. “Both products went through several iterations, and we look forward to following the public conversation of what each tastes like. At the end of day, our mutual commitment to product quality and technical excellence — and our willingness to have fun and work together as one team — made this possible.”

Eugenia Zalis, Global Head of Marketing and Brand for Oreo , Mondelez International, added, “At OREO, we strive to identify fresh ways to excite consumers and, with this collaboration, we have truly upped the ante. The bestie bond forged between OREO and Coca‑Cola is a playful way to unite our fanbases and celebrate the power of connection and togetherness. We cannot wait to see the reaction to the campaign and hope fans are excited to experience the latest twists on two classics.”

Fans can activate “Bestie Mode” by scanning on-pack QR codes to merge their music tastes and create custom Spotify playlists commemorating their friendship. Bestie Mode will translate IRL, as well, through live experiences including Ferris wheel takeovers and the opportunity for friends to create matching temporary tattoos and more.

Vlad said Coca‑Cola was drawn to the Oreo brand’s recent track record of playfully infiltrating pop culture through unexpected collaborations and seasonal innovations.

“Oreo has emerged as one of the world’s most beloved Gen Z brands by continually pushing the boundaries of flavor innovation that affirm its credentials as the world’s favorite cookie,” she noted. “We’re proud of the collective bravery our two brands have shown in letting our distinct IP be molded and changed in different ways. We believe ‘Real Magic’ happens in unexpected moments of connection. And this is definitely unexpected.”

“Creations, to date, have brought fantasy flavors to consumers,” Vlad said. “But in this case, people have a very distinctive notion and mental benchmark of what Coca‑Cola and OREO cookies taste like. So, we were challenged with delivering an experience that will delight fans of both brands.”

Coca‑Cola Oreo Zero Sugar will hit stores beginning in September in 35 markets worldwide, including the United States, Canada, China, Mexico and Brazil. A frozen variation of Coca‑Cola Oreo Zero Sugar will also be available at participating 7-Eleven locations in select markets.