Network18 Connected names Pranav Bakshi as Chief Growth Officer

New Delhi: Pranav Bakshi has been appointed Chief Growth Officer at Network18 Connected, the digital-first vertical of Network18 Group.

He announced the development through a LinkedIn post, sharing that he will be spearheading growth across content, distribution, and revenue for digital, social, and Connected TV platforms.

He wrote, "This isn’t just a title change — it’s an opportunity to lead the growth and transformation of content and content consumption across platforms that are shaping how audiences engage today: Connected TV, social ecosystems, and strategic digital partnerships. From building early momentum in off-platform content to now leading growth, revenue, product and partnerships — the vision is clear: create impact where audiences are headed, not where they’ve been."

Before this, Bakshi was serving as Head of Digital Video Strategy and Partnerships at Network18, where he managed digital video operations across a wide portfolio of platforms, including CNN-News18, CNBC-TV18, News18 India, and Firstpost.

Bakshi brings over 17 years of experience in the media industry, having held leadership roles across both digital and broadcast domains.

He previously worked with Times Network as Vice-President – Network Content and with NDTV in various senior editorial and digital content roles.

His career also includes stints at Turner Broadcasting System and SAB TV, where he focused on content strategy and audience engagement.