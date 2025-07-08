Netcore Cloud rolls out AI-based tool for marketing insights

New Delhi: Netcore Cloud has introduced Insights Agent, a new artificial intelligence-based analytics feature integrated into its marketing automation platform. Designed to streamline campaign analysis, the tool allows marketers to ask questions such as “Why did my Black Friday email underperform?” and receive instant explanations, recommendations, and visual summaries.

The tool provides AI-generated recommendations, draws from cross-channel data, and is accessible directly within Netcore’s existing user interface. It is intended to help teams reduce manual analysis, cut response times, and make data more usable across functions. Insights Agent is now available to all existing users of the Netcore Cloud platform.

“Marketers today don’t need more dashboards, they need decisions,” said Kalpit Jain, Group CEO, Netcore Cloud. “With Insights Agent, we’ve reimagined how campaign data is used, not just to report what happened, but to explain why and guide what to do next. This is Agentic AI at its best: empowering marketers to move faster, smarter, and with greater confidence.”

Unlike general-purpose analytics tools, Insights Agent has been developed specifically for marketing use cases and is trained on data across channels including email, WhatsApp, SMS and push notifications. The interface is conversational, requiring no coding skills, separate logins, or business intelligence software.

Kedar Parikh, Chief Product Officer at Netcore Cloud, said, “The real bottleneck in marketing today isn’t lack of data, it’s the time and expertise required to turn that data into action. Insights Agent eliminates that bottleneck. Whether you’re a CRM manager trying to fix a drop in CTR or a CMO preparing for a board review, the insights are now just one question away.”