Nestlé S.A acquires minority stake in Indian pet food company Drools

New Delhi: In a move highlighting growing interest in India’s expanding pet care market, Nestlé S.A, the Swiss multinational and parent company of Nestlé India, has acquired a minority stake in Drools Pet Food. The home-grown brand, which will retain its strategic and operational independence, previously secured investment from global private equity firm L Catterton in June 2023.

Established in 2010, Drools has emerged as a significant player in India’s pet food industry. Its products are available across more than 40,000 retail outlets and are exported to 22 international markets. The company has also been recently categorised as a unicorn, indicating its valuation has crossed the billion-dollar mark, a relatively uncommon milestone in the pet care sector.

Fahim Sultan, Founder of Drools Pet Food, remarked, “Backed by a strong focus on science-based nutrition, Drools continues to drive innovation and build meaningful engagement with the evolving demographic of Indian pet parents, positioning itself at the forefront of the country’s pet care industry.”

.Anjana Sasidharan, Partner and Head of India at L Catterton, stated, “We are thrilled that Nestlé, that has such a renowned position in the global pet care and consumer brands space, joins as a minority partner.”

The investment highlights increasing global attention towards India’s pet care industry, as consumer demand continues to rise alongside changing lifestyles and increased pet ownership.