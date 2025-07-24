Nestle India reports 13.4% decline in net profit to Rs 646.59 crore in June 2025 quarter

New Delhi: FMCG major Nestle India on Thursday reported a 13.4% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 646.59 crore for the June 2025 quarter, mainly impacted by high commodity prices.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 746.6 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by Nestle India.

Its revenue from the sale of products increased 5.86% to Rs 5,073.96 crore in the June quarter. It was Rs 4,792.97 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

"The quarter was impacted by elevated consumption prices across the commodity portfolio. In addition, we witnessed higher operations costs as a result of significant expansion in manufacturing in the last seven to eight months," said Nestle India Chairman and Managing Director Suresh Narayanan.

Borrowings from commercial banks to fund temporary operational cash-flow requirements resulted in higher finance costs in the quarter.

"However, we have noticed stabilising prices for edible oil and cocoa, a declining trend in coffee and a stabilising to modest increase in the pricing of milk," said Narayanan.

The total expenses of Nestle India rose 9.25 per% to Rs 4,199.73 crore.

Domestic sales climbed 5.45% to Rs 4,860.01 crore against Rs 4,608.50 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Its exports surged 16% to 213.95 crore.

The Company has also announced the appointment of Manish Tiwary as its new Chairman and Managing Director, effective August 1, 2025.

Tiwary will succeed Suresh Narayanan, who will retire from his role as Chairman and Managing Director on July 31, 2025. The leadership transition marks a significant milestone for the Company as it prepares for its next phase of growth under Tiwary’s leadership.