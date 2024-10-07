Nestle India appoints ex-Amazon Manish Tiwary as Managing Director

New Delhi: FMCG major Nestle India Monday announced the appointment of Manish Tiwary as the Managing Director of the company, succeeding Suresh Narayanan following his retirement in July next year.

Tiwary is a Director at Amazon Digital Services and More Consumer Brand.

He will step down from his directorship on October 30, 2024, the statement said.

He joined Amazon in 2016 after a 20-year career with Anglo-Dutch FMCG giant Unilever.

He is an alumnus of IIM Bangalore and has nearly three decades of experience in leading large-scale operations and strategic initiatives in the e-commerce and consumer goods sector.

After an industry experience of 26 years, Narayanan will retire as Chairman & Managing Director of Nestle India on July 31, 2025.

Tiwary, who was the country manager of Amazon India, was appointed as the Managing Director of Nestle India effective from August 1, 2025.

The nominations have been received from the Swiss parent firm Nestle SA. However, "the proposal is subject to necessary approval," said Nestle India in a regulatory filing with the announcement.