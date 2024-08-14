Nestlé India announces top tier changes; Rajat Jain to assume significant leadership role

New Delhi: Rajat Jain, Nestlé India's Foods Business head and leader of Maggi in South Asia, will soon assume a major leadership role within Nestlé Group, as per a regulatory filing. Rupali Rattan will replace Jain as head of the Foods Business.

Gopichandar Jagatheesan will succeed Rattan as head of Chocolates and Confectionery, while Manav Sahni, currently overseeing Chilled Dairy, RTD, and UHT, will lead the Dairy Business.

All will be promoted to Senior Management Personnel, with new roles effective January 1, 2025.

Jain, who joined Nestlé India in 2004, has served in various roles including brand manager for Polo and Nestlé Eclairs, senior brand manager for Munch and Maggi, and finally, head of the Foods Business.

Rattan, with Nestlé since 2019, previously managed a large confectionery portfolio and served as Marketing Head for KITKAT before becoming BEO of Chocolates and Confectionery in 2021.

Jagatheesan, with Nestlé since 2008, has worked across various functions including Supply Chain, Sales, and Chilled Dairy, and became head of the Dairy Business in March 2024.

Sahni, who joined in 2022, has managed the Nestle a+ brand portfolio in UHT Milk, Chilled Dairy, Breakfast Cereals, and Nescafé RTD.