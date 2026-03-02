New Delhi: Homeware brand Nester has appointed Kunwarjeet Grover as co-founder and chief business officer. The Gurgaon-based company said the appointment expands its leadership structure as it continues to build its presence in the design-focused homeware category.

Grover previously worked with Honasa Consumer and Wellbeing Nutrition, where he was involved in scaling digital-first consumer brands and expanding distribution and e-commerce operations. Over the course of his career, he has also worked with companies such as Himalaya Wellness Company, Havells and Philips.

At Nester, Grover will oversee business strategy, revenue growth, go-to-market planning and marketing functions. Abhinav Singh, founder and chief executive officer of Nester, will continue to lead product design, sourcing, operations and supply chain.

Commenting on the appointment, Abhinav Singh, Founder and CEO, Nester, said, “Kunwarjeet has a wealth of knowledge on how to build digital-first brands and his experience of disruptively scaling consumer brands, which truly aligns with Nester’s goal and vision. As we are building the foundation of our growth journey, we need someone who can build the systems and lead us into the disruptive growth.”

Kunwarjeet Grover, Co-founder and CBO, Nester said, “Homeware as a category is waiting to be disrupted and Nester is truly poised to do the same. I am excited to join Nester and become a part of a brand that will lead the transformation of this category and modern living by upgrading Indian homes.”

Investors also commented on the development. Prayag Mohanty, principal at Fireside Ventures, said, “Kunwarjeet has been instrumental in building some of the fastest growing digital consumer brands and we strongly believe that he will be critical in defining the next chapter of Nester. Abhinav and Kunwarjeet as a founding team will bring very complementary skillsets across consumer insighting, product development, brand building and growth hacking. This leadership hiring underscores Nester’s commitment to building long-term value and we at Fireside are excited about the future of Nester.”

Suhail Sameer, founder and managing partner at OTP Ventures, added, “We are thrilled to welcome Kunwarjeet as Co-Founder and CBO of Nester. Kunwar brings digital-savvy marketing combined with deep consumer insights honed at various category defining companies. Along with Abhinav’s strong product and supply chain capabilities, this perfectly positions Nester to scale innovative, customer-obsessed products that redefine everyday appliances.”