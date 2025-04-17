NeoNiche onboards Nikkhil Sharma as Regional Director North

New Delhi: NeoNiche has appointed Nikkhil Sharma as Regional Director-North.

Sharma has 15+ years of experience working with agencies including Encompass WPP Group, Innocean Worldwide and Shobiz Havas.

He is joining the company from Shobiz Havas, where he worked as AVP and established the automobile vertical.

He also collaborated with brands like Hyundai, Kia, Audi, Honda, Hero, BYD, VinFast, Mahindra, Ducati, Panasonic, Nikon and Kiran Nadar Museum of Art.

“Sharma brings a rare combination of strategic depth, creative vision, and a strong command over experiential marketing. His ability to build verticals from the ground up and foster long-standing brand relationships speaks volumes about his leadership. What truly sets Sharma apart is his deep expertise in the automobile segment — an industry that demands precision, innovation, and consistency. As we look to accelerate our growth in the North, I’m confident that his experience and energy will play a transformative role in shaping new opportunities for NeoNiche,” said Prateek N Kumar, Founder and CEO, NeoNiche Integrated Solutions.

“What really drew me to NeoNiche was the inspiring vision of leadership and the clear potential for growth. There was something about the energy and direction that just clicked with me. NeoNiche leadership self-driven and visionary approach really stood out, it gave me the confidence and motivation to take on the role of North Head. I’m excited to be part of this journey and contribute to what we’re building together,” said Nikkhil Sharma, Regional Director North, NeoNiche Integrated Solutions.