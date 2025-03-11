NeoNiche appoints Sandeep Mishra as new Chief Creative Officer

New Delhi: NeoNiche Integrated Solutions, a marketing company, has appointed Sandeep Mishra as its new Chief Creative Officer.

As per NeoNiche, with Mishra joining the leadership team as CCO, the company aims to enhance its creative direction and redefine the future of brand storytelling.

Mishra has 25 years of experience in the events and advertising sectors.

Before joining NeoNiche, Mishra worked with Join Ventures, Toast Events, and Laqshya Media Group, where he served as National Creative Director.

Prateek N. Kumar, Founder and CEO, NeoNiche, said, “I am thrilled to welcome Mishra to the NeoNiche family as our Chief Creative Officer. His remarkable journey in the world of creativity and his relentless pursuit of excellence make him the perfect fit for us. Mishra’s ability to transform bold ideas into impactful realities is exactly what we need as we strive to elevate brand experiences. I’m genuinely excited about the innovative pathways we will explore together and the extraordinary heights we can achieve as a team.”

Mishra said, "I am eager to join the talented team here and build upon the company's continued success by pushing creative boundaries and developing truly impactful experiences that connect with audiences on a deeper level."