Neha Singh Warrier joins Amazon Ads as Lead Content Monetisation for West and South regions

New Delhi: Neha Singh Warrier has shared on LinkedIn that she has joined Amazon Ads as Lead Content Monetisation for the West and South regions.

In her post, Warrier wrote, “At the forefront of the shift, I am thrilled to start my new role at Amazon Ads! After an incredible journey working across leading global media brands, now I’m excited to be at the intersection of content, commerce and technology! Truly grateful for the experience and learning’s from my past employers and now eager to kick off my journey to partner with leading brands to build what’s next and create work that truly resonates!”

Warrier brings over two decades of experience in digital advertising, content monetisation, and media sales across India’s broadcast and OTT ecosystem. Her most recent role was Associate Vice President, SonyLIV Digital Ad Sales at Sony Pictures Networks India, where she managed the Large Client Segment (LCS) vertical from May 2024 to June 2025. She also led high-value partnerships for entertainment IPs such as Shark Tank India, Kaun Banega Crorepati, and MasterChef India, as well as major sporting events including India’s cricket series, Tennis Grand Slams, and UEFA/Champions League leagues.

Earlier, she held leadership positions at ZEE5, Mirriad, Discovery Inc, CNBC-TV18, Sony Entertainment Television, and Bennett Coleman and Co, focusing on digital and broadcast ad sales, monetisation, and strategic client partnerships. Across roles, she has consistently integrated technology and data to enhance client engagement, revenue performance, and content-driven advertising solutions.