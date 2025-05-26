Neeraj Chopra teams up with Audi India

New Delhi: JSW Sports announced on Monday that Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra has entered into a partnership with German automotive manufacturer Audi.

Chopra rose to national prominence following his gold medal win at the Tokyo Olympics, a moment that resonated deeply with sports fans across the country. He has since continued his successful run with podium finishes at the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, World Championships, and most recently, a silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“At Audi, we stand for those who push boundaries – those who are not just defined by performance, but by the relentless pursuit of excellence. Neeraj Chopra is the embodiment of that spirit. His focus, speed, and unmatched performance make him a natural extension of our brand – a symbol of what it means to lead, not follow,” said Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head, Audi India.

Known for his refined technique and consistent training regime, Chopra is often regarded as an athlete who exemplifies focus and resilience, qualities Audi identifies with.

“I’ve always admired Audi, not just for the cars, but for what the brand stands for. As an athlete, these values resonate deeply with me. Whether it’s on the field or in life, the pursuit of excellence never stops. I’m excited to join the Audi family and represent a brand that inspires forward motion in everything it does,” said Chopra.

The partnership has been facilitated by JSW Sports, which manages Chopra's commercial interests.

The association underscores the growing convergence between sport and global brands in India, where top-performing athletes are increasingly seen as ambassadors of values beyond the playing field.