Neel Pandya steps down as Pixis CEO for APAC, EMEA, and global partnerships

New Delhi: Neel Pandya, who has been serving as Chief Executive Officer for APAC, EMEA, and global partnerships at Pixis, has announced his departure from the company. Pandya shared the update through a LinkedIn post.

According to his LinkedIn post, Pandya joined Pixis in 2019 when the company was in its early stages. During his tenure, he played a significant role in the company’s expansion across regions, including Europe, Asia-Pacific, MENA, ANZ, and the United States. Under his leadership, Pixis progressed to a Series C1 stage, raising over $200 million in funding.

Reflecting on his time at the company, Pandya wrote, “I poured my everything into Pixis. Every ounce of energy. Every late night. Every high and low. Because I believed in this dream. I still do.”

In his most recent role, Pandya oversaw strategy and operations across key international markets while also managing global partnerships. He was previously the CEO for APAC and EMEA, and before that, led the APAC business.

Prior to joining Pixis, Pandya held leadership roles in marketing and media at L'Oréal India, Vodafone, GroupM, and The Indian Society of Advertisers, where he headed the Media Forum. His work has spanned digital transformation, performance marketing, and regional media strategy across consumer goods and telecom sectors.

While Pandya has not disclosed specific details about his next move, he noted in his post that “the next chapter will load soon.”

