NDTV Marathi marks one year with first-ever 'NDTV Marathi Manch Conclave' on April 23

Mumbai: Marking its one-year anniversary, NDTV Marathi is set to host the inaugural edition of its flagship conclave, NDTV Marathi Manch – Celebrating Unstoppable Maharashtra, on April 23, 2025, at Taj Lands End, Mumbai. This event also coincides with the 100th year of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the completion of 100 days of the current Maharashtra government.

The Unstoppable Maharashtra conclave will serve as a platform for thought leadership, spotlighting the multifaceted progress of Maharashtra across its cultural depth, political vitality, economic strength, and social fabric. The aim is to foster engaging discussions that reflect the aspirations of the youth, creating a space for the exchange of ideas, addressing challenges head-on, and envisioning a progressive future for Maharashtra.

The event will feature a lineup of speakers, including Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari, Cabinet Minister for IT Ashish Shelar, and Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation Murlidhar Mohol, among others.

NDTV Marathi Manch 2025 will feature keynote addresses, panel discussions, and chats with leaders from politics, business, culture, and the creative industries.

The conversations will include climate change, governance, digital innovation, rural development, and the evolving identity of Maharashtra. Discussions will also focus on how Maharashtra can effectively present itself as a modern and progressive state to actively contribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat'.