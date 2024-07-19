NDTV and Hyundai provide wheelchairs at four major airports

New Delhi: NDTV has announced its latest contribution under 'Samarth by Hyundai’.

This initiative provided 29 wheelchairs and 2 buggies across four airports namely Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, and Guwahati.

The initiative seeks to furnish essential support by introducing wheelchairs and buggies, ensuring that every traveller can navigate airport environments with dignity and ease. The company revelas that this is one of the many planned activities under Samarth by Hyundai focusing on creating an equitable experience for all travellers, regardless of their physical abilities.

'Samarth by Hyundai' aims to promote inclusivity, shift perceptions and improve the quality of life for specially-abled, marking the beginning of many planned activities across India.